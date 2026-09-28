Superintendent used district social media account to promote Democratic candidates, raising legal questions

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — The superintendent of North College Hill City Schools recently used a district social media account to promote Democratic candidates, raising questions about whether he violated Ohio law.

Superintendent Eugene Blalock deleted the post after it drew scrutiny, saying he did not realize it would be viewed as an endorsement.

Ohio law prohibits schools from using public resources to support political campaigns.

WATCH: Superintendent uses district social media to post about Democratic candidates, sparking controversy

Superintendent uses district social media to post about Democratic candidates, sparking controversy

Blalock also reiterated to WCPO 9 education reporter De'Jah Gross that he did not realize it would be viewed as an endorsement.

Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman Josh Gerth has called for Blalock's resignation.

You can read Gerth's full statement below:

"The superintendent of the North College Hill School District brazenly violated Ohio law by using school resources to push his partisan agenda. This is yet another blatant example of the disregard for law, order, and ethical behavior from local Democrats. It is no secret that progressives deliberately infiltrate institutions in order to use the general goodwill of those institutions to advance their broader political priorities. This is insidious everywhere, but it's particularly gross when they do so to schools where people entrust their children to be educated. At the minimum, Superintendent Blalock should resign immediately from his position. But more importantly, voters in Hamilton County need to start voting for common-sense candidates who can keep these bad actors accountable and save our communities from the corrupt and failed leadership being given to us by Democrats in Hamilton County."

The Ohio School Boards Association said it does not comment on individual districts or employees.

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