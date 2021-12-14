Police searching for 'critical missing' North College Hill girl

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — The North College Hill Police Department is searching for a critical missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday evening.

Obna Williams, described as female, black, 5-foot-2 and approximately 200 pounds, was last seen at 9 p.m., in the 1800 block of Sundale Avenue. She was walking on foot.

Williams was diagnosed with developmental and social disabilities and may not respond appropriately to verbal or physical contact. A press release from the North College Hill police said she is 16, but has the mindset of a 10 year old.

She was wearing a pink Gatlinburg, Tn., t-shirt and orange shorts. It's unknown if she was wearing a coat or shoes. She also has family in the Mount Healthy and Winton Terrace area.

Anyone who sees Williams or has information about her or her location should call the North College Hill Police Department at 513-521-7171 or the Hamilton County Communications Center at 513-825-2280.