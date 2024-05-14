Watch Now
Coroner: 18-year-old dead after shooting in North College Hill

Rae Hines | WCPO
The shooting happened at the corner of Dallas Avenue and Simpson Avenue.
Posted at 8:17 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 08:32:07-04

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in North College Hill Monday night, according to the coroner's office.

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Nikkel Drew.

The shooting happened at approximately 9:15 p.m. at the corner of Dallas Avenue and Simpson Avenue.

According to the North College Hill Police Department, Drew was taken to the hospital from the scene.

Neighbors in the area said they heard about six to ten shots.

Neighbors in the area told us they heard about six to ten shots.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

