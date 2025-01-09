New program will allow Hamilton County Sheriff's Office to deploy drones to scenes

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will become the first agency in Ohio to deploy drones in response to incidents through a new program.

Officials said the Drones As First Responders program, which goes into effect this month, allows the sheriff's office to send a drone to a call for service when a deputy may not be necessary. Drones could also be deployed to the scene in advance to assess the situation and provide assistance once a deputy arrives on scene.

A drone operator can remotely control the drone and monitor the situation from a separate location in Hamilton County. The operator will then be able to communicate with deputies en route and tell them the situation.

The program is a partnership with Skydio, a drone manufacturer that promotes the program as a way for first responders to get eyes and ears on the scene before they can physically be there. Skydio says the drones can be deployed from docks throughout the area and reach scenes going up to 45 miles per hour. The drones have technology that allows them to see in complete darkness.

Skydio has been working with law enforcement officials in New York, Las Vegas and more.

The sheriff's office did not detail exactly when in January the program will start. WCPO is expected to learn more during a demonstration on Jan. 14.