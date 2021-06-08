Muslim advocacy group calls on Hamilton County to prosecute man who allegedly attacked Uber driver

CINCINNATI — The Council on American-Islamic Relations held a news conference Tuesday morning urging Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters to take up the case of Abdelkadre Khamis Ahmat, a former Uber driver who alleges he was assaulted and racially abused by a belligerent passenger.

According to CAIR-Ohio, which advocates on behalf of Muslim groups and individuals in the state, Ahmat had been driving the passenger home on May 28 when his GPS navigation stopped working. Ahmat asked the passenger for verbal directions to his home; CAIR spokesperson Whitney Siddiqi said the passenger refused to give them and instead called 911.

Ahmat and CAIR characterized the remainder of the journey as one of racial abuse, with the — evidently drunk — passenger referring to Ahmat with racial slurs, expressing a desire for violence and climbing out of the car to vandalize it.

CAIR’s account ends with Ahmat getting out of the car to stop the vandalism and the passenger punching him.

“The driver recorded the entire incident on his phone camera and several people witnessed this assault,” Siddiqi wrote in a news release. WCPO is not identifying the accused passenger because no charges had been filed against them as of early Tuesday afternoon.

However, she continued, Ahmat’s Uber account was suspended after the incident, effectively cutting off his income.

Siddiqi and CAIR-Ohio called on Deters to prosecute the passenger — whom the organization did not name — and on Uber to reinstate Ahmat’s account, the termination of which Siddiqi called “unconscionable.”

Stories of rideshare drivers being harassed by passengers are not uncommon. Subhakar Khadka, a San Francisco-based Uber driver, made international news in March after recording three confrontational passengers who verbally abused, assaulted and pepper-sprayed him for asking them to leave his vehicle.

The same month, the Los Angeles Times reported on an incident in which a man was caught shouting racial epithets at an Uber driver who dropped him off at Los Angeles International Airport.