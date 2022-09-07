Watch Now
Police: Mount Healthy business was used for after-hours party rental

Posted at 2:09 PM, Sep 07, 2022
CINCINNATI — The owner of a local business could face a misdemeanor charge after allegedly renting their building out for a party that violated a city ordinance stating no business can be open between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

According to a report filed by Cincinnati police, officers saw people being patted down and let into the back entrance of a building on Hamilton Avenue in Mount Healthy at around 2:38 a.m. Wednesday morning.

At the front entrance, officers reported observing "dance club style lighting and a DJ playing music." Dark window coverings kept the officers from seeing into the business, but they reported "an odor of marijuana" coming from inside. So far, no drug-related charges have been filed and no one was arrested.

Police said they spoke to the people renting the space, who told them they paid $350 for two hours in the building.

So far, no charges have been filed against the business owner who rented the space out to the party-goers. According to the report, police plan to continue efforts to reach the business owner before filing a warrant for allegedly breaking city ordinance.

