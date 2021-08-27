Police: Man arrested, charged for mid-August Mt. Healthy homicide

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — A man was arrested and charged Thursday in the mid-August shooting death of another man in Mount Healthy, according to the Mount Healthy Police Department.

Police arrested Jason Evans, 20, and charged him with murder after police said he shot and killed 20-year-old Timothy Jordan on Aug. 12.

Officials said that around 11 a.m. that day, police responded to the 7700 block of Clovernook Avenue for reports of a person shot. When officers arrived on scene, they found Jordan suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders transported Jordan to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but around 2 p.m. Jordan died from his injuries.

