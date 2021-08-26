Mt. Healthy PD grapples with violence at Clovernook Apartments, sets curfew for teens

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy in Mount Healthy had just returned home from school when his back door crashed open on Tuesday.

He said five men with t-shirts covering their faces, one carrying a gun, assaulted him with a chair and stole his phone before he was able to run to his neighbor’s house for help.

“My neighbor just knocked on my door and said that his house was invaded, he was attacked,” said the neighbor in a 911 call.

The 15-year-old boy ended up being treated at a local hospital for his injuries, according to police.

There was no one to be found when police arrived, but the victim told officers he and a friend were harassed and threatened with a gun just up the street near Adams Road shortly before the break-in. Around the same time, police said they received a call for a stolen car on Adams Road that ended up down the street on Clovernook Avenue.

Police think the incidents are not only related, but indicative of an overall problem impacting Clovernook Avenue, specifically the Clovernook Apartment complex.

“Attention Clovernook Parents,” a post reads on Facebook from Mount Healthy Police. “Curfew Now In Effect Thru October 5, 2021.”

On Friday, Mount Healthy Police announced a curfew for minors living at Clovernook Apartments, citing an increase in violence involving juveniles.

“Our hope with this is to decrease some of that violence while working with Clovernook Apartments and the community to stop that," said Nick Michael of the Mount Healthy Police Department.

Between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., all kids under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian while outside the apartment complex, or be on their way home. Police said those found in violation of the curfew will be detained and released to a parent or legal guardian, or transported to juvenile detention if a caregiver cannot be reached.

Patrolling officers said they found a teenager smoking marijuana in a car with an adult on Wednesday, resulting in charges for the adult and the teenager.

“I think anytime there's police presence, it's just somewhat the perception of being safe,” Michael said. “But it's also knowing that, if the police are there, then there may not be as much crime going on.”