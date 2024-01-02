Police: 26-year-old man dead after shooting in Mount Healthy

CINCINNATI — A 26-year-old man is dead after a Monday evening shooting in Mount Healthy, Mount Healthy police said.

Police responded to the 7600 block of Hamilton Avenue for reports of shots fired. Police didn't find any victims, but police said a 26-year-old man self-transported himself to UC Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

The man died at the hospital. Police have not revealed his identity.

Police have not given any suspect information.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Department also responded to investigate the homicide, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mount Healthy Police Department.