Court docs: Man flees traffic stop, crashes with 11-year-old in the back seat

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio — One man has been arrested and charged after feeling a traffic stop and crashing with an 11-year-old in the back seat, according to Hamilton County court documents.

The crash happened in the 1300 block of Compton Road.

Documents said Mt. Healthy Patrol tried to stop Michael Don Jackson but he fled in his vehicle "at a high rate of speed."

Jackson ran a red light and accelerated before crashing into a telephone pole, court documents said.

After the crash, documents said Jackson put his child "into a stranger's vehicle" and tried to flee in his crashed car.

Jackson, who has one prior felony, appeared in court Monday.

Court documents said the child in the back seat was a one-year-old but when Jackson appeared in court they said it was an 11-year-old.

Jackson is being held on a $5,000 bond for failure to comply and $1,000 for child endangerment.