Coroner: 18-year-old dies after shooting in Mt. Healthy Monday night

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in Mt. Healthy on Monday night, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office reported that 18-year-old Ja'ceir Davis died Monday from apparent homicide.

Police have not released many details about the shooting, which happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of Clovernook Avenue. Mt. Healthy police said when officers responded, they found two people with gunshot wounds; both were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but Mt. Healthy police did not provide details on how seriously either person was hurt.

Tuesday morning, WCPO reached out to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, who is assisting the investigation, for any information. A spokesperson responded and said the sheriff's office could not release any additional information.

"This is a very active investigation and we continue to follow leads and conduct interviews," the spokesperson said.

Mt. Healthy police also did not provide further details. Currently, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.