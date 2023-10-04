What is contrast therapy? Bengals Sam Hubbard promotes first-of-its-kind therapy studio in Tri-State

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — A new studio opening in Montgomery is offering a new kind of therapy to the Tri-State — a kind that helped a Bengals player overcome his injury.

Contrast Studios is opening to public on Oct. 5, and the studio will offer "state-of-the-art contrast therapy."

According to Contrast Studios' website, contrast therapy involves switching between sauna and cold treatments. These treatments work to improve "cardiovascular health, reduce inflammation and promote muscle recovery in athletes and fitness enthusiasts."

The National Institute of Health said in a study contrast baths are proven to help with muscle injuries.

Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard is an ambassador for Contrast Studios, and he said the wellness therapy has helped him off and on the field.

"Well this is my sixth year, and I've played a lot of football," Hubbard told WCPO 9. "Currently, I'm feeling the best that I've ever felt."

Hubbard, a Cincinnati native and Moeller graduate, said the company "takes wellness to the next level in Cincinnati."

"For me, contrast therapy has helped accelerate my healing, improved my mental clarity and is a daily part of my wellness," Hubbard said. "I hope everyone gets to experience the benefits."

The therapy studio is conceptualized by Patrick Coyne, the owner of Black Sheep and a former University of Cincinnati quarterback.

Contrast Studios also says contrast therapy enhances mental clarity and reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, and because of that Contrast Studios is offering a complimentary session for guests throughout October in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Contrast said it will give back to 1N5, which is a Tri-State foundation that works to prevent suicide by erasing the stigma of mental illness and supporting mental wellness.

"There's is a proven link between contrast therapy and increased mental health," said Nancy Eigel-Miller, 1N5 founder.

Outside of October, those interested can enjoy different types of members that range from a $119 per month mid-day member to the $199 per month monthly membership. The mid-day membership restricts your session availability from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, while the monthly is any time of the day.

Contrast Studios will be open seven days a week, Monday-Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.