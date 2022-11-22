'Expect long traffic delays': Semi crashes into power lines, Montgomery Road closed

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — A portion of Montgomery Road is closed after a semi struck multiple power lines and polls.

Emergency crews have been on the scene since late Monday night trying to clear the debris from the roadway.

It is unclear the extent of the outage. Duke Energy is not showing outages in the area, but in a Facebook post, the City of Montgomery said crews are working to restore power.

"Detours are clearly posted in the area," the city said. "Expect long traffic delays at the morning rush hour."

The city is urging people to avoid the area if possible.

City officials said the roadway is expected to reopen between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Police have not said what caused the truck driver to crash into the polls.

Click here for a live look at the traffic impact across the Tri-State.

WCPO will updated this article when more information becomes available.