Millions in rent relief approved to fight homelessness in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Relief is within reach for some families struggling to find a place to live. Hamilton County Commissioners agreed to spend $3 million of American Rescue Plan funds on a shelter diversion program expansion.

The program, run by Strategies to End Homelessness, will be able to help 500 to 575 people who shelter with friends or family but are running out of places to stay.

Donald Volmer, 35, is one of them. His past brushes with the law for theft, burglary and drug possession eight years ago are just part of his struggle.

"I wouldn't consider myself homeless but (I'm) living with family from time to time," he said. "It's stressful. It's challenging."

There are more than 5,000 people sheltering with loved ones in Hamilton County, according to data gathered by Strategies to End Homelessness. Their research found 5,603 people living in such arrangements last year. Researchers found 913 people living on the street in Hamilton County during the same time period.

Commissioners sensed needs growing.

"Those dollars are going to serve over 500 families but at the same time there are other stimulus pots that are going away," said Kevin Finn, president and CEO of Strategies to End Homelessness.

Emergency Solutions Grants, a special COVID-related allocation of emergency funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), ran out this month, Finn said. County funding compensates but will slowly add new clients over the course of three years.

While outreach workers try to find money to serve more people, Volmer cannot help wondering where he fits in.

"I don't know, my luck so far when it comes to help or just any kind of blessings or whatever, it hasn't been so good," Volmer said. "So I'm happy for whoever makes the 500 but, I'm hoping it's me."

If not, Volmer said he will continue to live with loved ones.

