Kentucky police officer who worked in school arrested after sending sexually explicit messages

HEBRON, Ky. — A Kentucky police officer was arrested after officials said he engaged in sexually explicit conversations with a person whom he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said detectives received information from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension about an undercover conversation with a man who lives in Hebron. The sheriff's office confirmed 29-year-old Ryan Hill used social media to have sexually explicit conversations with an undercover task force officer.

"In the conversations that spanned several days, Hill, believing that he was speaking with a 15-year-old female, described in detail the sexual acts that he wish to perform on her through the chat application," the sheriff's office said in a release.

Hill told the uncover officer he was a police officer. Detectives confirmed Hill was a patrol officer with the August Police Department in Bracken County. Augusta Police Chief Charles R. Blackmar Jr. said Hill was one of three officers assigned to the Augusta Independent School since August 2021. Blackmar said Hill is no longer employed.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office charged Hill with one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities. He was put in the Boone County Detention Center on a $15,000 cash bond.

