Prosecutor: Man arrested after social media threats to kill kids prompt school closure in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — A man was arrested after allegedly posting threatening messages on social media toward a school in Loveland.

Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve said in a press release Monday that Timothy Longar posted a "series of messages on social media that caused alarm" to the St. Columban School community, prompting the school to close on May 7.

The messages were "disturbing, violent and threatening," according to Tekulve. Court documents filed on the case against Lungar show he made "threats to kill kids and others."

A protection order had been granted against Longar on behalf of the school and some of its administrators before he posted the most recent messages. Part of that order prohibits Longar from posting messages on social media about certain people.

Parents of kids in the district had called in the most recent threatening messages, and the school canceled classes out of fear that Longar would come to the school and cause harm, Tekulve said.

Longar was arrested on May 7 and charged with inducing panic, disrupting public services and violating a protective order. He was issued a $2 million bond with conditions that he not have weapons, contact anyone at St. Columban or have access to social media/electronics/the internet.

He is next due in court on May 22.