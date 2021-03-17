Loveland to test paid parking starting March 22

LOVELAND, Ohio — Your favorite free parking spot in downtown Loveland might cost you the next time you stop by, the city announced Wednesday morning.

Hoping to reduce growth-related parking and traffic issues, Loveland will spend three months piloting a parking meter program that charges $1 per hour for single-space parking spots on West Loveland Avenue, Broadway Street, Harrison Avenue, Railroad Avenue and Karl Brown Way.

The experiment starts March 22 and ends June 17.

Drivers can pay for their spaces in City Hall kiosks or — probably more conveniently — using the same ParkMobile smartphone app employed by Cincinnati, Columbus and Lexington. The app allows users to reserve or renew their spaces from a distance, get reminders when their meter is about to run out and pay online.

When the pilot program ends in June, city staff members from Loveland Public Works and the Loveland Police Department will make recommendations to City Council about whether Loveland should continue to charge for downtown parking.

Anyone with feedback in the meantime can call City Hall at 513-683-0150 or email Mandy Lucas of the city finance department at mlucas@lovelandoh.gov.