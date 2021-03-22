Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyLoveland

Actions

Loveland delays start of downtown parking meter program

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kareem Elgazzar | WCPO
<p>A city of Cincinnati parking meter on Fifth Street.</p>
These parking meter rates are about to go up
Posted at 12:35 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 12:35:08-04

The city of Loveland will delay its downtown parking meter pilot program, which was scheduled to begin Monday, to accommodate the installation of new meter poles.

City representatives did not announce a new start date for the experiment, which will charge $1 per hour for some downtown parking spaces and — city leaders hope — relieve parking and traffic problems in the increasingly busy neighborhood.

When the program does start, drivers can pay for their spaces in City Hall kiosks or using the same ParkMobile smartphone app employed by Cincinnati, Columbus and Lexington.

The app allows users to reserve or renew their spaces from a distance, get reminders when their meter is about to run out and pay online.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news anytime!