ICE: Loveland man arrested after sexually explicit chats with a minor; more victims sought

Special agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a 46-year-old Loveland man this week after he sent and received sexually explicit messages and images with a minor, according to court documents.

ICE agents arrested 46-year-old Jonathan Travis Mackey Tuesday on charges related to sexual exploitation of children and receipt of child sex abuse material.

Investigators with ICE said Mackey exploited victims both online and in-person, and there may be more victims. That's why WCPO 9 is using his mug shot on this story.

According to court documents, investigators with Ohio's Internet Crimes Against Children first identified Mackey as a suspect in January of 2025.

After an investigation, court documents show Mackey exchanged messages with a 13-year-old girl in September of 2022 on the Discord app under the username “john370000#0” and “johnm1861#0". These messages include the exchange of sexually explicit images, as well as asking to meet the girl in person.

Mackey asks the girl to get her parents out of the house in one exchange, and asks her for nude pictures in another, court documents allege.

In another exchange that began in February 2024 and lasted until about November 2024, Mackey and an unknown individual named "Loli" chat "in detail about sexual abuse of minors, including Loli’s daughters," according to court documents.

A warrant was served on Mackey's Arrowhead Trail home in Loveland on February 10, 2025, during which his electronic devices were seized.

Mackey worked as a Supervisory Risk Management Examiner with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Agents are looking to identify any other victims in this case. If you have any information, you're asked to contact the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE.