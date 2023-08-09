Historic Loveland Castle hoping to bring in more visitors with monthly wine tastings

LOVELAND, Ohio — Want to drink wine and be treated like royalty? Visitors can explore the grounds and enjoy a glass at one historic castle right outside Cincinnati.

The Loveland Castle on Shore Drive has been hosting tastings throughout the summer in an attempt to introduce more people to Chateau Laroche, which Harry Delos Andrews started building in the 1920s.

"It's the best-kept secret in Cincinnati," said Tatia Wiley with TableTopper Events. "It's a very family-friendly place to come and spend the day and picnic down by the river."

The castle, also a museum, is open to the public seven days a week from April 1 to Oct. 31. Visitors can participate in self-guided tours, learning about Andrews and the history of the castle.

"(To build it), they literally took the rocks from the river and carried them up bucket by bucket," Wiley said. "Every level of the castle is done in different architecture."

While they host school tours, small weddings and even paranormal investigations, Loveland Castle started hosting wine tasting experiences to bring more of the general public to the grounds. For two nights of each month, visitors aged 21 and older can pay $50 to enjoy Italian wine with charcuterie samplers and live music.

"It's the only time that you can really see this castle lit up at night," Wiley said. "Normally it closes at 5 p.m. to the public, so this is a very unique experience.

The castle wraps up its tastings on Oct. 26 with what they call "HalloWine," where people dress up in costume and celebrate Halloween. For more information on tasting, click here.