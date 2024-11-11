Gas leak shuts down major road in Loveland, dozens of businesses

LOVELAND, Ohio — A gas leak has closed down a major road and dozens of businesses in Loveland.

The leak was reported Monday morning around 10 a.m. when Loveland Symmes Fire Department posted to its Facebook page to avoid the area of Loveland Madeira Road at East Kemper Road.

The fire department later said that all businesses south of Cottonwood Drive on Loveland Madeira Road to I-275 were shut down until further notice.

"Loveland Madeira Rd. corridor will be shut down for an extended period of time due to a gas leak," the fire department said.

The fire department said Duke Energy was on site to fix the leak. They did not specify where it began or how long it would take to repair it.

Restaurants, gas stations and other shops are affected in the immediate area. Check the map below for a view of what parts of the road are closed.

WCPO 9 will update this story with more as it becomes available.