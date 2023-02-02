Avoid Little Miami River: Hamilton County said 'considerable' amounts of sewage leaked near Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Hamilton County Public Health is urging people to stay away from the Little Miami River near downtown Loveland and south.

A sewer line break is causing sewage to flow into the river, the county said in a press release. All residents are advised to avoid any activities in and around the river and to keep children and pets away from the water. According to the county, "considerable" sewage may have leaked into the area.

Hamilton County Public Health officials are trying to pinpoint exactly where the leak occurred.

"While the expectation for recreational activity in the river is low this time of year, we are issuing this notice out of an abundance of caution," Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said. "It's important to keep children, pets and those with compromised immune systems away from water."

Lots of wildlife is known to inhabit the impacted area including deer, coyotes, beavers, woodpeckers and bald eagles.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.