Artist capturing Loveland's unique history and landmarks through new mural

LOVELAND, Ohio — Just off Loveland's popular bike trails near the Little Miami River, a local artist is bringing history to life.

"Blessed and honored to be part of that," artist Tom Post said.

Post is painting a mural on the Bronner Garage, at Nisbet Park, capturing the history of the city of Loveland. The mural is part of a collection of murals organized by Discovery Clermont County, as part of the county's America 250 celebration.

“It had to be historical to Loveland, relevant to Loveland and then, I wanted it to be fun for the kids," Post said.

Post has spent the last few weeks bringing his design to life. The mural is a collection of blue and orange colors, capturing the faces of those who put Loveland on the map.

WATCH: How Loveland's history is being brought to life through art

How Loveland's history is being brought to life through art

“You got the Paxtons, Mr. and Mrs. Paxton, who were the early founders," Post said as he described two of the faces included in the painting. "General Heath was a visionary, as far as making it a bigger city."

The artwork also captures a few of the special details that visitors come to Loveland to see, like the bike trails, kayaks along the Little Miami River, the Loveland Castle and, of course, the Loveland Frogman.

WCPO 9 News Tom Post painting his mural

“The fun thing about large paintings, you can paint shapes and make them look like things," Post said.

Post said his own connections to Loveland make capturing the beauty of the community so important to him. His art studio is in Loveland, and his wife and her family are from the city.

"It’s the 150th anniversary for Loveland, so being part of that. And then the 250th for the nation. I love America, and I think being part of that story is phenomenal," Post said. "I’ve had this studio over here for quite a while. Loveland is a great town.”

Post said he expects to have the mural completed by the end of the week, barring any weather issues.