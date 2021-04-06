Watch
Police: Lockland officer fired shots at man who pointed gun during traffic stop

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a Lockland police officer fired shots at a man who allegedly pointed a gun him during a traffic stop.
Posted at 5:25 PM, Apr 06, 2021
LOCKLAND, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a Lockland police officer fired shots at a man who allegedly pointed a gun at him during a traffic stop.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at 300 Wyoming Ave., according to a release from the sheriff's office, Lockland Police and Cincinnati Police. No one was struck during the shooting, police said.

The suspect then fled, receiving "assistance from another person" in a vehicle, and ended up crashing at 7901 Reading Rd. He tried to flee again and was apprehended after a Cincinnati Police officer shocked him with a Taser.

Police identified the man as 22-year-old Dale Allen Smith III, and he was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 825-1500.

