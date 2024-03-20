Watch Now
PD: 15-year-old charged after bringing gun to Lockland High School

Lockland High School
Posted at 6:59 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 18:59:32-04

LOCKLAND, Ohio — A 15-year-old was charged Wednesday after bringing a gun to Lockland High School, the Village of Lockland Police Deparment said.

Police said the teen was charged with illegal conveyance of an item indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone, as well as inducing panic.

The teen caused both Lockland High School's man building and school annex to go on lockdown when he fled the building.

Police did not specify if the teen was a student at Lockland High School.

