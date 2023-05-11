Lockland PD: Man dies after being shot in the neck, suspect in custody

LOCKLAND, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in Lockland, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

Police responded to the 600 block of Wyoming Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Thursday for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died, investigators said.

Lockland police said they have one suspect in custody. The Hamilton's County Sheriff's Office said there is no current threat to the public.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or the suspect.

READ MORE

Former Lockland Council Member takes plea deal on child pornography charges

'We're fed up': Lockland officials say stopped train delayed first responders heading to house fire

'I started with 40 pounds of worms': Backyard business owner wiggles her way into composting