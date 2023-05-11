Watch Now
Lockland PD: Man dies after being shot in the neck, suspect in custody

Posted at 1:13 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 13:13:20-04

LOCKLAND, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in Lockland, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

Police responded to the 600 block of Wyoming Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Thursday for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died, investigators said.

Lockland police said they have one suspect in custody. The Hamilton's County Sheriff's Office said there is no current threat to the public.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or the suspect.

