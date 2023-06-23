Hamilton County Sheriff: Juvenile leads police pursuit of stolen vehicle, hits cruiser

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A juvenile was taken into custody Thursday night after the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said they led a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said officials attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle just after 5:15 p.m. in Lincoln Heights. The driver did not stop, leading a pursuit through Glendale, Sharonville and Springfield Township.

McGuffey said the vehicle hit a Glendale police cruiser at one point during the pursuit. The extent of the damage is unclear.

The vehicle eventually stopped in the 1200 block of Cornavin Court in Springdale, and the driver attempted to run away. They were caught and then taken to the Hamilton County Youth Center.