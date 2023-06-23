Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyLincoln Heights

Actions

Hamilton County Sheriff: Juvenile leads police pursuit of stolen vehicle, hits cruiser

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Police lights
Posted at 11:23 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 23:23:31-04

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A juvenile was taken into custody Thursday night after the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said they led a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said officials attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle just after 5:15 p.m. in Lincoln Heights. The driver did not stop, leading a pursuit through Glendale, Sharonville and Springfield Township.

McGuffey said the vehicle hit a Glendale police cruiser at one point during the pursuit. The extent of the damage is unclear.

The vehicle eventually stopped in the 1200 block of Cornavin Court in Springdale, and the driver attempted to run away. They were caught and then taken to the Hamilton County Youth Center.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 11PM

More local news:
Hartwell apartment tenants celebrate first victory as lawsuit moves forward Chad Doerman indicted on 21 counts after confessing to executing his three boys Householder should face 16-20 years in prison, feds say

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.