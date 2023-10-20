Former Lincoln Heights High School to finally be demolished after more funding secured

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — The former Lincoln Heights High School is set to finally be demolished Monday.

The former site of the high school has been sitting vacant for years. The property, alongside the adjacent abandoned Lincoln Heights Elementary School, are the two largest developments in the Village of Lincoln Heights.

The demolition was made possible by funding from the Ohio Department of Development's Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program. The funding was applied for by the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority in partnership with the village, and the Port is overseeing the demolition.

Other than that funding, the village also received additional money from Hamilton County to put toward the high school's demolition. In 2022, Hamilton County gave close to $1 million to Lincoln Heights, and village officials planned to use the money for three different projects, including $175,000 toward the demolition and remediation of the high school.

Other than the high school demolition, the village used that funding from Hamilton County for road repairs and improvements to Memorial Field for community use.

"Lincoln Heights has not gotten their fair share of resources and we're making sure that Lincoln Heights and other small cities and villages around Hamilton County are no longer overlooked," said Alicia Reece previously when she was the then-Hamilton County Commission Vice President.

The long-abandoned high school will be cleaned of asbestos and other hazardous materials before it's demolished. Prior to the demolition, there will be multiple speakers from the Port, the village, Hamilton County and more.

According to the village's website, the site will be used for "mixed uses and enhanced recreation facilities for these parcels to compliment the refurbished Memorial Field."

"The goal is to create a vibrant, active development core in the heart of the village," the website says.