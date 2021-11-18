A real-life Amazon store is coming to Kenwood

CINCINNATI — A real-life, brick-and-mortar Amazon store is coming to the Tri-State.

Amazon will open one of its new "4-Star" stores inside the Kenwood Towne Centre mall.

The store's website lists it as "coming soon" to 7875 Montgomery Road, STE 88A, Cincinnati, OH 45236.

Amazon's website says the store carries "a highly curated selection of products from the top categories across amazon.com" with a rating of 4 stars or more.

The products available will change often, and it also offers an opportunity to test drive Amazon devices such as tablets, Echos and more.

There is no food available, like at Amazon Go markets across the country. You do not have to be a Prime member to shop, but you will receive the discounts that you would on amazon.com if you are.

There are more than 40 Amazon 4-star stores open or opening soon across the country - this is the first in the Tri-State and the only one in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.

Once we learn an opening date, we'll update this story.



