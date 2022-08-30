'It has been so difficult': Organization overseeing mental health crises response says demand on the rise

CINCINNATI — It’s effectively a case of supply and demand. Breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health is creating more demand for health care providers. The problem? The supply of health care providers hasn’t increased with the demand.

Linda Gallagher, vice president of Hamilton County’s Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, said the pandemic has exacerbated problems.

“There isn’t enough people sometimes to cover and provide services to meet the need of the community. It has been so difficult over these past few years,” she said. “There’s much more awareness of, we have to take care of our health. Mental health is just as important as our physical health.”

Gallagher said their organization uses and contracts with 30 different local agencies that provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. She said Hamilton County is rich in resources to help those who are battling mental illness; however, the demand for services also hasn’t been met with a supply of hospital beds.

“We do have a decreased capacity in terms of psychiatric hospitalization in Hamilton County," she said. "That can be a problem if you desperately do need a hospital and there’s no bed."

There is hope, though. Gallagher said they service more than 25,000 people every year, providing those people with the link to services they need.

“What we’ve done is try to provide support in the community for people to get the treatment they need," Gallagher said. "So they can live with assistance, sometimes under supervision — certainly monitored. There are different levels to meet their need."

WCPO 9 is taking a deeper dive into mental health resources available in the Tri-State after a SWAT standoff in Oakley on Friday. Court documents allege Neil Wasserman reportedly fired shots at police officers.

“This gentleman called 911 several times today. He has a long history from what I understand,” FOP President Dan Hils said following the incident.

Justin Birkenshaw lives in the same apartment building as Wasserman.

“The mental illness epidemic around here. It’s like, here’s a prime example of what happens when you don’t get the help you need,” he said.

Wasserman has been charged with inducing panic. He’s due in court for an arraignment Tuesday morning.

Mental Health America collected more than 4 million mental health screens taken online between 2020-2022. According to the online dashboard, Hamilton County had 564 total psychosis responses and averaged 50.1 people per 100,000 people in the county population. That number is lower than surrounding counties.

From a mental health front, Gallagher said family members are often the first line to making the call for help.

“The family will be the first one that notices there’s a problem or might be a problem here. I’d encourage family members. If they live with someone or have a family member who may be mentally ill. Call a local NAMI chapter,” she said.

NAMI, or the National Alliance on Mental Illness, has a 24-7 helpline at 800-950-6264. You can also text “HelpLine” to 62640.

The Central Clinic Program has a mental health access point, which has a live person to speak with 24 hours a day. That number is 513-558-8888.

For more elevated crises, call the Talbert House hotline at 281-CARE.

