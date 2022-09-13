Indian Hill wins competition to become first Ohio school to produce Disney's 'Frozen' musical

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — Indian Hill High School will be the only Ohio school to debut Disney's "Frozen" on the school theater stage in 2023.

Disney announced in June a theatre competition to bring the popular movie-turned-Broadway musical to high schools across the country. Applicants were asked to demonstrate how they would use their production of "Frozen" to support inclusive and diverse theater programs and provide outreach to underserved groups.

"The show’s message of love and acceptance will be celebrated through the diverse array of talented students bringing the beloved characters of Arendelle to life while supporting their peers and local community," said David R. Scott, director of theatrical licensing for the Disney Theatrical Group.

One school was selected from every U.S. state and territory. Those schools won free video licenses, digital scripts, scores, orchestrations and more. On Friday, Sept. 9, Indian Hill Principal Jeff Damadeo got to share the news with students.

"This is an amazing testament to the wonderful talent we have — our students, our musicians, our artists, our robotics team — we will do anything we can to involve our student population in this event," said Indian Hill teacher and show director Jeff Clark.

Indian Hill will bring "Frozen" to the Tri-State in December 2023.

READ MORE

Carrie Underwood, Chrissy Teigen and more to take part in Kroger Wellness Festival in Cincinnati

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week to return in September with $26, $36, $46 three-course meals

Montgomery teen puts sewing talents to good use with fundraiser for Cincinnati nonprofit