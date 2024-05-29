Here's how Tri-State families can get diapers for free

CINCINNATI — Nearly half of US families with young children struggle to afford diapers, according to Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank.

Diapers certainly aren't cheap, with Tri-State moms telling us they spend anywhere between $50 to $300 a month on diapers.

"It's expensive," said Ana Chabez-Lopez, mother of three.

The cost of diapers can quickly add up, but luckily there are ways to alleviate that stress.

The Community Action Agency and Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank have teamed up to be part of the solution.

The organizations provide diapers to hundreds of families each month through a diaper drive-up event.

Hamilton County residents can get 50 diapers per child for free.

Chabez-Lopez went to the drive-up event on Wednesday.

"I feel good to receive diapers every month," she said. "It helps me so much."

Emanual Phillips Jr. said he goes every month to get diapers for his daughter's twin boys.

"It's very helpful, with two boys, two years old, the cost of everything the way things are it really helps every month to come and get assistance," Phillips said.

Local moms also shared with us how they're saving money diapers, Some said they've switched to cloth diapers, and that has been significantly cheaper than buying disposables.

Laurie Mann told us on social media that she uses cloth diapers.

"I've only ever used disposables when traveling, in over 2 years, I've spent maybe 20 dollars," Mann wrote.

Another mom, Christina Kanaris, said she uses a mixture of disposables and cloth writing, "This helped save so much. I purchased the large box of comforts at Kroger maybe twice a month and the rest of cloth. It's a lot of laundry but it saved a lot of money."

Organizers of the diaper drive say there's a massive need for assistance in Hamilton County — and families on the receiving end are more than grateful.

"Grateful is an understatement,” said Trinica Obryant, licensing operations manager of Head Start & the diaper drive. "It also helps putting additional groceries on the table or gas in the car for families to be able to get to and from work, it just puts money back into the families’ pockets".

Sweet Cheeks partners with hospitals and social services across the Tri-State to distribute the diapers. You can find the partnering agencies here.