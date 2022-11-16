Police: Semi crash closes all lanes of I-74 W in Harrison, 'animal by-product' on roadway

HARRISON, Ohio — Hamilton County dispatchers confirm that an overturned semi is blocking both lanes of I-74 W in Harrison.

Investigators said the crash happened at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday on the overpass above New Biddinger Road.

Crews are working to flip the semi to tow it out of the way as well as clean up what is described by police as an "animal by-product" that spilled on the interstate.

A tow truck and Harrison Fire Department truck are on the scene as well as ODOT crews.

According to dispatchers, the road will remain closed between New Haven Road and the OH/IN for several hours.

No injuries were reported.

Here's a look at how this is impacting traffic across the Tri-State

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.