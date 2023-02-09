Police investigating after bullets, shell casings found at Harrison Elementary School

HARRISON, Ohio — The Harrison Police Department is investigating after Southwest Local School District said ammunition was brought into Harrison Elementary School this week.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent John C. Hamstra said the district is increasing police presence at the school Friday after bullets and shell casings were found on school property. Hamstra said more officers were at the elementary school Thursday morning after a bullet was discovered Wednesday. Another bullet was then found on the floor of the cafeteria Thursday.

Harrison police officers and multiple K9 units from the Cincinnati Police Department have been investigating the incident. Hamstra said more than 100 students were interviewed. During a search of students' lockers, officials found three shell casings in one student's belongings. No weapons were found anywhere in the building.

"While there was never a direct threat, it is concerning that ammunition was brought onto school property," Hamstra said in the letter.

Hamstra asked parents to check their children's belongings. Harrison police said the incident is still under investigation.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

