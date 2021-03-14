Harrison High students share their love of STEM programs with elementary school girls

HARRISON, Ohio — Through a carefully crafted program they designed themselves, Harrison High School students spent Saturday sharing their love of STEM programs with young girls in elementary school.

"I know that in my grade, there aren't a lot of girls in any of my classes," said Audrey Armontrout, a 12th grade student at Harrison High School. "So it's nice to know that maybe going down the line there will be more and more and more because they get to do things like this that I never got to do."

The event, part of the Great Oaks' Project Lead the Way program at Harrison High School, brought the high schoolers and elementary school students together to learn about robotics through several interactive experiences.

The students designed and built bridges using 3D printers, teaching everyone about different materials and the various factors that go into making different bridges. They then tested the strength of the bridges they designed.

"I think there's value in it for my high school students to mentor the next generation," said Angela Elsasser, a Project Lead the Way teacher and engineering instructor. "And it's important for the younger girls to see that this is a possibility for them."

The high school students involved also worked to write a grant to obtain funding for the event, so they could offer it to elementary school students free of charge.

Saturday's event was just one among many that Project Lead the Way holds for students in the area. You can find more information about the program here.