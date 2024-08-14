Developers present plan for Ted Karras' housing project for adults with disabilities in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Developers working on Ted Karras and Ken Anderson's joint project to give adults with disabilities a home presented their plans for inclusive housing in Harrison, Ohio at Tuesday's planning commission meeting.

The Ken Anderson Alliance first announced its partnership with Karras' Paradigm Construction in January, publicizing plans to build independent living facilities for adults with disabilities in the Cincinnati area. Paradigm Construction had already been working with the Village of Merici — the Indiana nonprofit Karras' Cincy Hats helps fund.

"I've been propelled into this role of kind of a champion for adults with disabilities right now, and there's such a (large) need of housing," Karras said. "And The Cincy Hat partnered with the Village of Merici can do a lot, but it can't do the needs that we need so ... we thought the best way would be to partner with the city and get a big project going."

Paradigm's Dave Leurck said they have had their eyes set on Harrison for some time.

"This was a community that we felt would be just a great place to start in developing housing for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities," Leurck said.

The plan is to transform a 13-acre property into 100 units so that adults in need can have their own homes. Leurck said ideally, they'll break ground in the first quarter of 2025.

Harrison Mayor Ryan Grubbs said the project fits the property perfectly and noted that Paradigm's openness and honesty about their plans has been a "breath of fresh air."