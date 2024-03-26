Hamilton County's Senior Services Levy funds utility, home repair assistance for hundreds in first year

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Hundreds of seniors have a better chance at staying in their own homes and out of a nursing facility thanks to $1 million in levy funding.

The Hamilton County Senior Utility And Home Repair Assistance Program recently completed its first year funded by the Hamilton County Senior Services Levy.

In 2022, the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners partnered with the Council on Aging of Southwest Ohio to launch the program for qualifying seniors over 60, which addressed a growing need by those who did not qualify for American Rescue Plan rent and utility assistance because they received social security checks.

Ken Wilson, COA's vice president of program operations, on Tuesday updated the commission on the assistance program's progress.

"We hit our targets," Wilson said. "We served as many people as we could and we were happy with the outcome."

In 2023, COA provided utility assistance to 667 senior households. That included 616 Duke Energy bills and 51 water utility bills for a total of $228,500.

The largest portion of the levy funding, however, went toward 169 home modifications and repairs. Those projects added up to nearly $751,000.

"The reviews from older adults, from families who receive the services, were very positive," Wilson said. "We've made a very big difference. So it was a good investment. A good use of the funding in keeping older adults stay in their home."

The home repair program has helped older adults living on a fixed income who are struggling with the rising cost of inflation. The program buys ramps and railings, as well as fixes bathrooms, plumbing and electrical problems. They do not handle roof or cosmetic repair needs.

Because the program is limited by its $1 million budget, the number of projects and people able to receive assistance is also limited. With hundreds of seniors enrolled, COA must sort through a lengthy wait list.

"We had a new a set of $1 million set aside for 2024 and we're in the process of using that," Wilson said. "We already have enough jobs in the process right now — all of those funds are already allocated."

The levy is set to expire in 2026 and the fund's reserve is steadily declining, Wilson said. To stretch the levy dollars as far as possible, COA implemented some enrollment restrictions in May 2023 to prioritize those with the most need.

"So we are continuing to enroll people in the program but we are targeting individuals who are at higher risk," said Wilson. "We are continuing to serve anyone that's coming out of the hospital or a nursing facility that needs to transition back home. But those who are calling in from the community — there is a higher threshold for eligibility."