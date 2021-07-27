Watch
Hamilton County sheriff's office wearing new badges to honor victims of 9/11

Posted at 5:40 PM, Jul 27, 2021
CINCINNATI — Starting September 1, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies will wear a commemorative badge in honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey released in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Several local businesses have pitched in to help offset the costs of the new badges.

The Sheriff's Office will also donate $10,000 to Joseph House, a local nonprofit that helps veterans who are struggling with addiction.

Sheriff McGuffey gifted one of the badges to President Joe Biden during his visit to the city July 21 and in return he gave her a presidential coin.

