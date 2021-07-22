Watch
Sheriff McGuffey 'extremely honored' by gift from President Joe Biden

Posted at 8:58 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 20:58:21-04

CINCINNATI — During his visit to the Tri-State, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey met President Joe Biden and the two exchanged special gifts.

She gave him a special commemorative badge that Sheriff’s officers have the opportunity of wearing in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

President Biden then gave her a presidential coin.

She said she is extremely honored to have received the prestigious gift and for the chance to share a few moments of the President’s time while he visited the area.

