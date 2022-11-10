Hamilton County Sheriff asks for money to enhance security, buy dashcams, offer better wages

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Hamilton County Commissioners will see the 2023 proposed budget for the first time Thursday.

Many departments are asking for more and more money, so it’s a negotiation to see who gets what they want.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is asking for $106 million for the 2023 budget.

Her budget this year was $91.3 million.

That was only about 91% of what she requested for 2022.

According to the sheriff, her budget request includes money to hire a captain to oversee facility maintenance projects.

The lobby of the Hamilton County Justice Center needs obvious work. There are large holes in the ceiling and garbage cans catching dripping water.

Security is also a top concern. Sheriff McGuffey said about 50 or 60 doors inside the jail don’t lock which creates a dangerous situation for inmates and staff.

The sheriff said rising fuel costs and vehicles also take a toll on the budget.

Although deputies have body cameras, she said the 2023 budget request includes money to make sure all patrol cars also have dashcams.

“We need those dash cams. You may say well you have body cameras so why do you need dashcams?” McGuffey said.

“You need dash cams because body cams don’t capture everything. They capture that one-on-one piece that you can view, in this small piece. The dash cams are going to capture who was standing around, what cars were on the street, what houses were you near, etc.”

McGuffey said the dashcams give extra information and she believes that it lends itself to accountability and transparency for the public.

Sheriff McGuffey said by far the biggest expense is personnel, the office employs about 900 people.

According to McGuffey, the department has to offer more competitive wages if they want to recruit and retain employees.

The proposed 2023 budget will be presented to Hamilton County Commissioners at 1 p.m. Thursday.

