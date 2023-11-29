Hamilton County receives millions in settlement dollars from prescription painkiller lawsuit

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County expects to receive millions of dollars from a settlement of a prescription painkiller lawsuit. That money will be dedicated to tackling the addiction crisis here in the Tri-State.

"We sued the distributors because of the negative impact that this community has suffered because of the influx of opioids in our community," said Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus.

Over the span of 18 years, the county will receive $11 million in a settlement from that lawsuit. It received $1.6 million in 2023.

Money from this year's million was distributed to organizations working to respond to the addiction crisis in the Tri-State.

“Primarily it's going for prevention and workforce, some of it’s going to treatment and recovery housing,” Driehaus said.

Local organization Prevention First was granted $205,000 of this year's funding.

"Continuing to help people understand access and availability are a huge part of why we're in the crisis that we're in,” said Nicole Schiesler, President and CEO of Prevention First. "There was an abundance of access, an abundance of availability."

Mental health also plays a large role in the prevention efforts.

"What we look at is coping strategies," Schiesler said. "We look at resilience, how do you rise above something that's happened to you, how do you continue to be a healthy person?"

Money was also set aside for treatment and recovery efforts.

Next year, Hamilton County expects to receive another million dollars. Law enforcement, doctors, treatment specialists, and people who have experienced addiction themselves all helped county leaders decide where this money should go.