Hamilton County prosecutor posts support for 'No Kings' protests: Can she do that?

CINCINNATI — In a now-deleted Facebook post, Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich shared her support and encouraged attendance at the "No Kings" protests this weekend.

The post, which was made Tuesday and deleted sometime early Thursday, also included some choice words for the federal government.

"What's on my mind? My job is to prosecute people who commit crimes - from minor infractions to horrible offenses," the post reads. "But all this is against a backdrop of such unconstitutional lawlessness at the federal level by an incompetent, selfish, uneducated jackal who threatens our very democracy every day. Even worse, he is backed up by vile humans whose acts and advice indicate they want to destroy our democracy. Please join me Saturday."

Screenshot

The words sparked outrage from several conservative social media accounts, including the Hamilton County Republican Party, which highlighted the "vile" label that Pillich used for those who back President Donald Trump.

"This kind of rhetoric is not only divisive — it is dangerous. It undermines the foundation of democracy: respect for the will of the people, even when we disagree," the Hamilton County GOP wrote.

The Hamilton County Republican Party said the post raises "serious ethical concerns" for a "prosecutor sworn to uphold the law impartially."

In an interview, we asked Pillich about her post, but her office told us they have no comment. We pressed further, asking her what she would do if the protests she encouraged people to attend turned violent. One of her staff members told us that they have faith in the citizens of Cincinnati that it won't be violent, but that they weren't talking about it.

The position of prosecutor in Hamilton County is a partisan position at the ballot box, with clear labels of "Democrat" and "Republican." Pillich, a Democrat, is the first ever female to be elected to the position. She beat out Melissa Powers, a Republican, who was appointed as prosecutor when Joe Deters was appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court.

The Ohio Rules of Professional Conduct, which govern lawyers in the state of Ohio, has a large section on Conflict of Interest, which includes political beliefs (Page 65). Here's what it says:

"Where one lawyer in a firm could not effectively represent a given client because of strong political beliefs, for example, but that lawyer will do no work on the case and the personal beliefs of the lawyer will not materially limit the representation by others in the firm, the firm should not be disqualified."

The prosecutor would have the option to recuse herself on a case where that, or any conflict of interest, might apply, and it would not affect the ability of the prosecutor's office to litigate.

What to know about the "No Kings" protest

Opponents of President Trump’s administration are set to rally in hundreds of cities on Saturday during the military parade in Washington to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with Trump’s birthday.

The "No Kings" protests are set to take place to counter what organizers say are Trump’s plans to feed his ego on his 79th birthday and Flag Day. "No Kings" will follow several days of nationwide protests against federal immigration raids, including in Los Angeles, where Trump’s deployment of the National Guard further agitated his opponents.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is following the president’s cue. Abbott said Thursday that he has ordered the deployment of more than 5,000 Texas National Guard troops, along with more than 2,000 state police, in response to the ongoing demonstrations and in preparation for the “No Kings” protests.

The Army birthday celebration had already been planned. But earlier this spring, Trump announced his intention to ratchet up the event to include 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers rolling through the city streets. He has long sought a similar display of patriotic force.

Why is it called 'No Kings'?

The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Protests earlier this year have denounced Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk, the now former leader of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization designed to slash federal spending. Protesters have called for Trump to be “dethroned” as they compare his actions to those of a king and not a democratically elected president.

"They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services," the group says on its website, referring to the Trump administration and its policies. "They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies."

Why are they protesting on Saturday?

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country’s democracy, according to a statement by organizers.

Organizers intend for the protests to counter the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration — which Trump has ratcheted up to include an expensive, lavish military parade. The event will feature hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft and thousands of soldiers. It also happens to be his 79th birthday and Flag Day.

"The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us," the "No Kings" website says. "On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings."

Where will the protests happen?

Protests include six locations around the Tri-State and nearly 2,000 locations around the country, from city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, organizers said.

No protests are scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., however, where the military parade will be held. The group says it will “make action everywhere else the story of America that day.”

“No Kings” plans instead to hold a flagship march and rally in Philadelphia to draw a clear contrast between its people-powered movement and what organizers described on their website as the “costly, wasteful, and un-American birthday parade” in Washington.

What is planned at the "No Kings" protests?

People of all ages are expected to come together in the protest locations for speeches, marching, carrying signs and waving American flags, organizers said in a call Wednesday.

On the group’s website, it says a core principle behind all "No Kings" events is a commitment to nonviolent action, and participants are expected to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation.

No weapons of any kind should be taken to "No Kings" events, according to the website.

How many people are expected to participate?

The "No Kings" Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.