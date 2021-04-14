Hamilton County officials offer help to families facing eviction

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Hamilton County agencies are teaming up to combat evictions after a superior court lifted the moratorium on Ohio evictions earlier this month.

Commissioner Alicia Reese on Wednesday announced a collaborative “action team” between the county’s Sheriff’s Office, Clerk of Courts and Jobs and Family Services office to help 200 Hamilton County residents at risk of eviction take advantage of the millions of dollars available for rental and utility assistance.

Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said deputies from her office visited each home on the list to inform them of their options.

“We were absolutely thrilled to participate," she said. "Our deputies are tasked with the very difficult and very trying task of working through evictions with people. We all hit the ground running. We were out there, we were giving out those flyers, we were talking to people. And, you know, what better message for our community than to have a person in uniform knock on your door and say, ‘I am here to help you.’”

Hamilton County has $60 million in federal aid to help struggling households pay up to 12 months of past-due rent and up to three months of future rent.

“If you’ve never gotten this service from the county before, you should get this service,” said Kevin Holt, director of OhioMeansJobs at Hamilton County Job and Family Services. “You should come to us. The application is easy. It’s 15 minutes, in and out.”

Holt said the county issued $220,000 to families last week and that number will go up to $500,000 a week in the coming months. He said the biggest struggle is reaching those families.

“We’re working with landlords who are identifying a dozen of their residents that we can help,” Holt said. “We’re working with homeless folks who need first month’s rent and a deposit. If you’ve been laid off and you need rent backwards and forwards, 15 months, we want to do that.”

Tenets who are at risk of eviction can apply for assistance by visiting 513relief.org or by calling 513-946-1000.