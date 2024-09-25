Hamilton County Jail inmate charged with raping 12-year-old in December 2023

CINCINNATI — A man held at the Hamilton County Jail has been charged with raping a 12-year-old child, Cincinnati police said.

Fred Jordan, 43, is facing two counts of rape, police said.

Police said a 12-year-old came into Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center on Jan. 3, 2024, and they were treated for concerns of sexual abuse.

Detectives worked with the Toledo Police Department and the Lucas County Children's Services, and it was found that there was DNA of a known offender on the child's clothing. That DNA matched to Jordan's, police said.

CPD did not say if the sexual abuse happened in Cincinnati or in Toledo, but according to Hamilton County Court records, the abuse actually happened in December 2023.

On Sept. 20, CPD arrested Jordan for the rape. At the time, he was already incarcerated at the Hamilton County Jail due to drug trafficking charges.

Jordan is set to be back in court on Monday, Sept. 30.

CPD said their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CPD's Major Offenders Unit at 513-352-3542.