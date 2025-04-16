Hamilton County flooding victims can apply for property tax reductions

CINCINNATI — Many Hamilton County residents found portions of their homes and yards submerged in floodwaters earlier this month, after torrential downpours and storms hit the region.

Those residents could be eligible to receive a reduction on their annual property tax bill, according to Hamilton County Auditor Jessica Miranda.

According to Miranda, state law authorizes county auditors to reduce real property values for properties that have been damaged or destroyed by recent flooding.

If your application is approved, it can mean lower real estate taxes for your property until it has been repaired to its prior condition, or remodeled to better than it was before the flooding.

"The auditor's office is always here to assist the residents of Hamilton County," said Miranda in a press release. "Our dedicated team is proud to support taxpayers, especially those impacted by the flood, through our office's various services."

The application for a tax refund or waiver for destroyed or damaged manufactured homes can be found here. The application for tax refunds or reductions for real property that was damaged by floodwaters can be found here.

Applications must be filled out and submitted by December 31 for damage that occurred in 2025.

Property owners can also reach out to the Hamilton County Auditor's Office at 513.946.4000 for more information.