Hamilton County corrections officer arrested, accused of bringing prohibited items into prison

CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County corrections officer has been arrested and faces charges tied to bringing prohibited items into a detention center, according to a press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said 46-year-old Richard Sampson faces two counts of illegal conveyance. One of those charges is a third-degree felony, while the other is a misdemeanor, the sheriff's office said.

WCPO has reached out to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office for clarification on whether Sampson is accused of bringing drugs, weapons or other prohibited items into the jail.

Sampson has been employed as a corrections officer with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office since July 2023, the sheriff's office said.

He is currently on unpaid leave while criminal and internal investigations are being conducted, according to the sheriff's office.

Those investigations are still ongoing.

