Hamilton County chief probation officer charged for 2023 altercation

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County's chief probation officer is facing charges after he allegedly shoved someone to the ground during an altercation in 2023, according to court records.

Jerry Campbell faces one charge of assault and one charge of disorderly conduct, court records show. He has entered a plea of not guilty and was released on an own-recognizance bond, meaning he is not being held in jail or have to pay a bond as long as he shows up for all mandatory court appearances.

The incident happened in Lot 1 at 500 E. Pete Rose Way on November 5, 2023, according to court documents.

Campbell's attorneys said their client was backing his vehicle out when he may have hit or nearly hit a man. After that, his attorneys said a family member got out of the car to check on things and a fight broke out. Campbell's lawyers said Campbell stepped in to stop members of a group from assaulting the family member when, in the scuffle, an older man was shoved to the ground and hurt his knee.

That man later required surgery, Campbell's attorneys said.

"Defendant recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance or alarm to another by engaging in fighting/violent/turbulent behavior," reads court documents in Campbell's case.

The court documents say witnesses and the victim told police Campbell was the one who shoved the victim to the ground.

Hamilton County court officials have not responded to WCPO's request for comment, or to answer whether Campbell remains working for the office or is on leave.