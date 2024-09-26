Watch Now
Hamilton County addiction coalition, health officials issue alert after 10 suspected overdose deaths in a week

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Addiction Response Coalition has issued an alert to the public after identifying an abnormal increase in overdoses within the past week.

From Sept. 20-26, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office reported 10 suspected overdose deaths, pending toxicology confirmation. In a release, the coalition says the county has also seen a jump in the number of overdose-related 911 calls.

While fentanyl is nothing new to the community, local officials say the increase in overdose deaths is likely related to people unknowingly consuming fentanyl-laced substances or failing to use harm-reduction strategies like keeping Narcan, fentanyl test strips or safe injection supplies on-site.

Cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine are increasingly being laced with fentanyl, officials said. Anyone who wants Narcan or safe supplies is asked to call Hamilton County Public Health at 513-316-7725 or visit their website. People can also get Narcan or test strips mailed directly to them by texting NARCAN or FTS to #22999.

If someone overdoses, officials say to call 911 immediately — even if Narcan is administered. The state's Good Samaritan Law protects people from any legal consequences while seeking help during overdoses.

