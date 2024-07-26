Hamilton Co. Juvenile Court to hold third 'Safe Surrender Day' for anyone with outstanding juvenile warrants

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Juvenile Court will host another "Safe Surrender Day" Friday — an event that creates an opportunity for anyone with outstanding juvenile warrants to "address the charge" and hopefully have a better outcome, according to a press release from the court.

This is the third "Safe Surrender Day" day this year.

Getting an apartment, car or even a job can be much harder when a person has outstanding warrants. Hamilton County Juvenile Court is working to take some of the weight off individuals' shoulders and provide second chances.

Individuals with an outstanding juvenile warrant are encouraged to attend the event Friday. Immediate release is not guaranteed but attending will "position yourself to proactively and positively resolve your case and move forward, free of the limitations that come with an outstanding warrant," the Hamilton County Juvenile Court said in a press release.

According to the press release, free sports physicals will be included thanks to TriHealth and "a team from the Assessment Center that can provide immediate assistance to youth and families."

As a result of the last "Safe Surrender Day" in April, 101 active juvenile warrants were recalled — affecting approximately 48 individuals, according to the press release. The court also told us eight juveniles with 22 warrants came forward and addressed their situation head-on when the event happened in January.

"Safe Surrender Day" in April helped six times more people than in January.

The event will be held on the first floor of the Hamilton County Juvenile Court at 800 Broadway from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Friday. There will be snack and bus tokens available.

The court will have public defenders available to assist and a Spanish interpreter will also be at the event starting at 12 p.m.

If anyone has questions about their case, the court said to call the Hamilton County Public Defender's Office at 513-946-3700.

Those who cannot attend Friday's event are encouraged to stop by the courthouse, 2020 Auburn Avenue or a police station at any time.

Call 513-946-9417 or 513-946-9461 to speak with Juvenile Court or click here for more information.