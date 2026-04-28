Police: Former Ursuline Academy coach arrested on multiple charges related to child pornography

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A former Ursuline Academy coach has been arrested and charged with several counts of child pornography.

The Green Township Police Department said Tuesday that they charged 31-year-old Dominic Bellissemo with five felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving minors.

The charges came after a search warrant was conducted on a home on Sunburst Ridge Lane, police said.

Police did not detail exactly what type of child pornography Bellissemo had, but they said more criminal charges are pending.

Ursuline Academy told WCPO 9 that they learned Bellissemo was arrested by police Tuesday, and the school has since terminated his employment.

"We immediately terminated his employment, and Ursuline is fully cooperating with the criminal investigation," the school said in a statement.

Ursuline, which is located on Pfeiffer Road in Blue Ash, did not specify what sports Bellissemo coached or how long he was with the school.

"The safety and well-being of our community members is our school's highest priority, and we have robust child protection policies and protocols in place," the school said.

The school also said they have no information to indicate that any of the charges involve Ursuline students, happened on Ursuline's campus of involved the Ursuline community.

Bellissemo is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center. He is expected to be in court Wednesday, April 29.